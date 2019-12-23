Glance: Online courses for athletes at Power Five schools

The Associated Press asked each member of a Power Five conference and Notre Dame about their policies for athletes taking online classes. In all, 46 of the 66 schools responded.

NO LIMITS

27 of the 46 schools say they have no limits on how many online classes an athlete can take. In most cases, this reflects an overall university policy.

SOME LIMITS

Twelve schools say they have limits on how many online classes an athlete may take in a given semester or other time frame, again reflecting a wider policy for all students. Those schools included Minnesota, North Carolina and Baylor.

LOGGED OUT

Six of the schools have no online classes or don't allow athletes to take them: Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Southern California, TCU, Notre Dame and Michigan.

Source: AP reporting.