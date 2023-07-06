A glance at Ole Miss football's week two game at Tulane

Jul. 6—Editor's Note

This series will preview each of Ole Miss football's 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season.

OXFORD — Many expect, or at least hope, that Ole Miss can take a big leap forward in 2023.

It's undeniable that the program has made improvements under Lane Kiffin since his arrival, but in an SEC West that's more wide open than in years past and a lot of production on paper, fans of the Rebels hope the team can make real noise through November. Noise that, hopefully, could lead them to Atlanta.

Fans could find out just how capable Ole Miss is of doing so as early as Week 2. That week, it travels to the Big Easy to take on a somewhat familiar foe.

Game: Ole Miss at Tulane

When: Sept. 9

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana; Yulman Stadium

Time/TV: 2:30 p.m./ESPN2

Series History: Back when the Green Wave were a member of the SEC (1932-1965), games with the Rebels were almost annual, although the programs have faced each other 26 times since the Green Wave left.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 42-28 and has won the last 12 matchups. Tulane hasn't beaten the Rebels since 1988.

Tulane's 2022 season: The Green Wave slowly established themselves as one of the better Group of Five teams in the country as the season went on. Tulane capitalized at the end of the year with a win at No. 24 Cincinnati followed by a win against No. 22 UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Tulane was given a spot in the Cotton Bowl where it faced PAC 12 runner-up USC. The Green Wave trailed 45-30 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left, then rallied and took a one-point lead with nine seconds left. They held on for their biggest bowl win since 1933, when that team won the Sugar Bowl.

Coaches: Head coach Willie Fritz (eighth season), offensive coordinator Slade Nagle (first season), defensive coordinator Shiel Wood (first season), special teams coordinator Greg McMahon (first season)

Tulane players to know

QB Michael Pratt: By the time the 2022 season was over, Pratt had established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in college football. The senior threw for 3,010 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns on 129 carries.

DB Jarius Monroe: The senior defensive back led the Green Wave with eight passes deflected and three interceptions last year. One of those interceptions came in the Cotton Bowl and set up a touchdown drive that tied the game.

LB Darius Hodges: Hodges was tied for the team lead with 5 sacks a year ago. The redshirt junior will take on a larger load in 2023 with Dorian Williams, who led the team in solo tackles and total tackles, having graduated.

WR Jha'Quan Jackson: Tulane loses much of its top receivers from its Cotton Bowl run, but Jackson could be perhaps their most prolific returning threat. The senior hauled in 33 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns.

Following Monroe's interception in the Cotton Bowl, Jackson caught an 87-yard touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter. It was the longest catch by any Tulane receiver in 2022.

