A glance at Ole Miss football's third game against Georgia Tech

Jul. 7—OXFORD — After a highly anticipated Week 2 game against Tulane, Ole Miss is set to return home for its last non-conference game before the SEC schedule gets underway.

Much like its Week 2 foe, this week's opponent is someone the Rebels know pretty well.

Game: Georgia Tech at Ole Miss

When: Sept. 16

Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m./SEC Network

Series history: Though the Yellow Jackets were members of the SEC from 1933-1963, they've only faced the Rebels five times, and three of those meetings were in bowl games. They did face off last season on Sept. 17, with Ole Miss winning 42-0 in Atlanta.

Ole Miss leads the all time series 3-2. This matchup will be the first time the teams meet in Oxford.

Georgia Tech's 2022 season: The Yellow Jackets faced three ranked teams in their first six games but still managed to begin the year 3-3.

After a 16-9 loss to Virginia, Georgia Tech wasn't able to string enough wins together. The team finished 5-7, one win short of bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech coaches: Head Coach Brent Key (first full season), offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (first season), defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker (fifth season), special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield (first season).

Georgia Tech players to know

RB Dontae Smith: The senior led the team with five rushing touchdowns in 2022 to go with 420 yards on 87 carries. He'll get the bulk of the carries with leading rusher Hassan Hall having graduated.

WR Malik Rutherford: Georgia Tech's top three receivers from last year either graduated or transferred. Though Rutherford was fourth on the team in receiving yards (225) and tied for third in receptions (23), the sophomore could see those numbers increase dramatically.

DL D'Quan Douse: Douse was tied for second on Georgia Tech with 3.5 sacks in 2022. He'll be relied upon heavily to win his battles on the line of scrimmage.

DB LaMiles Brooks: The junior returns as the Yellow Jackets' team leader in passes deflected (7) and interceptions (3).

