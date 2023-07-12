A glance at Ole Miss football's game at Auburn

Jul. 12—OXFORD — Following a tough three-game stretch to open up SEC play, the Ole Miss Rebels will get a week off to get their feet back under them before the second half of the season starts.

Once they've done so, they'll travel east to face off against a team with a new head coach. One they know quite well.

Game: Ole Miss at Auburn

When: Oct. 21

Where: Auburn, Alabama; Jordan-Hare Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Series history: Auburn leads the all-time series 35-11. Ole Miss won last year's game 48-34 in Oxford. The Rebels haven't beaten the Tigers in consecutive matchups since winning in 1948, 1951 and 1952.

Auburn's 2022 season: The Tigers won their first two games of the year, then a 41-12 loss at home to Penn State led to a stretch that saw them lose six of seven games. During that stretch, the team also fired head coach Bryan Harsin.

Auburn picked up wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky to steady the ship, but lost to Alabama 49-27 to finish 5-7.

Not long after, Auburn hired former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze to lead its football program.

Advertisement

Auburn coaches: Head coach Hugh Freeze (first season), offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery (first season), defensive coordinator Ron Roberts (first season), special teams coordinator Tanner Burns (first season).

Auburn players to watch

QB Robby Ashford: After being thrust into action as a freshman, Ashford hopes to develop under an offensive-minded head coach.

The sophomore completed 49.2% of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. He also had 153 carries for 710 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR Shane Hooks: Hooks transferred into Auburn from Jackson State, where he caught 64 passes for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Advertisement

RB Jarquez Hunter: Hunter, who grew up in Philadelphia, Mississippi, and went to Neshoba Central, had 104 carries for 688 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

CB D.J. James: The senior from Mobile deflected eight passes and hauled in an interception for the Tigers.

james.murphy@djournal.com