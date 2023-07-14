A glance at Ole Miss football's game against Georgia

Jul. 14—OXFORD — After getting Vanderbilt in one of their crossover games this upcoming season, the Ole Miss Rebels get as tough a draw as you can get.

A draw against one of the best teams in recent memory, one that makes it hard to find just four players to watch (hint hint).

Even if Ole Miss doesn't win this game, it will serve as a measuring stick to see how far it's come as a program under Lane Kiffin and, possibly, how far it still needs to go.

Game: Ole Miss at Georgia

When: Nov. 11

Where: Athens, Georgia; Sanford Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 32-12-1. However, Ole Miss won the previous matchup in 2016, beating the Bulldogs 45-14 in Athens. Ole Miss is seeking consecutive wins in the series for the first time since 1994-1995.

Georgia's 2022 season: After winning their first national championship in 40 years in 2021, the Bulldogs came out of the gate looking even better.

A 49-3 win against No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta set the tone in week one, then a home win against then No. 1 Tennessee put them back on top two months later.

Georgia went on to beat LSU in the SEC Championship game, survived a nail-biting semifinal game against Ohio State, then trounced TCU for its second straight national championship. The Bulldogs take a 17-game winning streak into the 2023 season.

Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart (eighth season), offensive coordinator Mike Bobo (first season), defensive doordinators Will Muschamp (second season) and Glen Schumann (fifth season), special teams coordinator Scott Cochran (fourth season).

Georgia players to know

TE Brock Bowers: The junior tight end has established himself as one of the better receivers in college football since his freshman season in 2021.

Bowers, projected by many to be a high first-round pick, caught 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns last season. This came one year after catching 13 touchdowns in his freshman campaign.

CB Kamari Lassiter: Lassiter made 38 total tackles in 2022, 30 of which were solo stops. He was also fourth on the team with four sacks. His versatility is yet another threat on an already loaded defense.

CB Malaki Starks: As a freshman, Starks was tied for the team lead with seven pass deflections, third with 69 total tackles and third with 45 solo tackles.

DL Mykel Williams: Like Starks, Williams got a lot of playing time as a freshman and, like Starks, Williams made a big impact.

Williams led the team with 4.5 sacks to go with 28 total tackles and 15 solo tackles.

