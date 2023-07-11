A glance at Ole Miss football's game against LSU

Jul. 11—OXFORD — If Ole Miss wants to make noise in the SEC in 2023, it'll need to do so with some tough games to start its conference slate.

The first is a drive east to face Alabama. The next week, they return home to host the defending division champions.

Game: LSU at Ole Miss

When: Sept. 30

Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: The Tigers hold a 65-41-4 lead in the series all time and have won 10 of the last 13 matchups. LSU erased a 14-point deficit in last year's game to win 45-20.

LSU's 2022 season: After losing its first game of the year, LSU won nine of its next 10 games, including wins over No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers (10-4) won the SEC West for the second time in four years.

The Tigers lost to Georgia in the SEC championship game, then beat Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU coaches: Head coach Brian Kelley (second season), offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (second season), defensive coordinator Matt House (second season), special teams coordinator John Jancek (first season)

LSU players to know

QB Jayden Daniels: The senior heads into the 2022 season as one of the better quarterbacks in both the SEC and the country.

Daniels completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,913 yards and 27 touchdowns a year ago. He also led the Tigers with 186 carries for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

WR Malik Nabers: The Tigers bring back much of their receiving core from 2022, including one of the better targets in the conference. Nabers led the SEC in catches (72) and was second in receiving yards (1,017) to go with three touchdowns.

LB Harold Perkins Jr.: The sophomore led LSU with 7.5 sacks a year ago, was third on the team with 72 total tackles and fourth with 39 solo tackles.

S Greg Brooks Jr.: The fifth-year senior was all over the field for the Tigers a year ago. Brooks Jr. had 63 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions.

