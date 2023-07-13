A glance at Ole Miss football's game against Texas A&M

Jul. 13—OXFORD — The importance of November games in college football can't be understated.

Whether you're contending for a playoff spot, a conference title, a bowl game or just trying to build momentum heading into the next year, winning games in November can do a lot of good for your program.

Ole Miss struggled in November games last season, going 0-3. This season, they'll start a critical month against a team looking to redeem itself after a very disappointing 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Game: Texas A&M at Ole Miss

When: Nov. 4

Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 9-3, but Ole Miss has won each of the past two matchups. The Rebels held on to win last year's game 31-28 in College Station.

Texas A&M's 2022 season: The Aggies got a lot of hype going into the season thanks to a very talented recruiting class. After starting 3-1, the team lost six straight games and failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Texas A&M's coaches: Head coach Jimbo Fisher (sixth season), offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino (first season), defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin (second season), special teams coordinator (N/A).

Advertisement

Texas A&M players to know

QB Connor Weigman: Texas A&M went through much of the 2022 season with questions at quarterback. Towards the final few games, Weigman began to stabilize the position.

The sophomore, who started four of the Aggies' final five games, completed 55.3% of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

WR Evan Stewart: A five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022, Stewart went on to lead the Aggies in receptions (53) and receiving yards (649) last year. The sophomore had 100-yard games against Florida (120) and Alabama (106).

DB Tyreek Chappell: The junior from Philadelphia led A&M with eight pass deflections in 2022. He was also sixth on the team with 44 total tackles and 31 solo tackles.

DB Demani Richardson: Richardson led the Aggies in total tackles (73) and solo tackles (48).

james.murphy@djournal.com