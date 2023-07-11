A glance at Ole Miss football's first SEC game against Alabama

Jul. 10—OXFORD — In a season where Ole Miss hopes to reach new heights under head coach Lane Kiffin, its SEC schedule starts with as big a challenge as one can have.

Although the Rebels' first conference opponent is coming off a down year by its standards, the game will still serve as a measuring stick for just how far the Rebels can go this season.

Game: Ole Miss at Alabama

When: Sept. 23

Where: Tuscaloosa, Bryant-Denny Stadium

Time/TV: TBD

Series history: The Crimson Tide have won the last seven games in this series and hold a 54-10-2 edge all time. Ole Miss wasn't able to hold on in last year's matchup, losing 30-24 in Oxford.

Alabama's 2022 season: The Crimson Tide (11-2) lost two regular season games that came down to the last play. It marked just the fourth time in Nick Saban's tenure that Alabama lost two or more regular season games.

As a result, the Tide failed to qualify for the SEC Championship or the College Football Playoff. It did end the year on a high note, beating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama coaches: Head coach Nick Saban (17th season), offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (first season), defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (first season), special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler (second season).

Alabama players to know

RB Jase McClellan: With questions at the quarterback position heading into the season, McClellan hopes to be the next in a long line of great Alabama running backs.

The senior ran for 655 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries last fall. He also caught 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Jermaine Burton: Burton headlines a receiving corps that brings back a lot of production from a year ago. The senior led the team with 677 yards to go with 40 catches and seven touchdowns.

He'll be complemented on the perimeter by Ja'Corey Brooks, who led the team with eight touchdowns.

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry: McKinstry is perhaps the most talented player the Tide have heading into 2023.

The junior defensive back, projected by many to be drafted in the first round, deflected 15 passes in 2022, good for the best mark in the SEC and tied for third most in the country.

LB Dallas Turner: With Will Anderson having graduated, the junior from Florida will be tasked with spearheading Alabama's pass rush. Turner had 37 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and was second on the team behind Anderson with 4 sacks a year ago.

