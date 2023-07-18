A glance at Ole Miss football's Egg Bowl matchup

Jul. 18—OXFORD — It's hard to tell where Ole Miss will be ahead of the 120th Egg Bowl.

It could be heading into the game having locked up or close to an SEC West title. It could have them completely out of contention or another spot.

Regardless of where they'll be, the importance of winning this game remains the same.

There are certain games where, even in the midst of a bad season, a win can make it that much better. A game where your place in the rankings or the standings doesn't matter nearly as much as the chance to hold bragging rights over your opponent for the next year or so.

The Egg Bowl is one of those games.

Game: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

When: Thursday, Nov. 23

Where: Starkville, Davis-Wade Stadium

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m./ESPN

Series history: Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the all-time series, although Mississippi State won the most recent matchup in Oxford.

With the Rebels leading 16-7 with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the second quarter of the 2022 contest, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown before the half, then took an eight-point lead with 7:58 left in the game.

With less than two minutes left, Ole Miss scored a touchdown to make it a two-point game, but missed the ensuing two-point conversion, putting the contest out of reach.

Mississippi State's 2022 season: The Bulldogs started the season 5-1, with its lone loss coming at LSU. However, the team lost back to back games at No. 22 Kentucky and at No. 6 Alabama to follow.

Mississippi State (9-4) bounced back with an overtime win over Auburn, then lost to Georgia. The team finished with wins against East Tennessee State and Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Shortly after the regular season, head coach Mike Leach died from what the university referred to as "complications due to a heart condition". Then defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named head coach and led the Bulldogs to a 19-10 win over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl. Arnett remains the head coach coming into the 2023 season.

Coaches: Head Coach, Zach Arnett (first season), Offensive Coordinator, Kevin Barbay (first season), Defensive Coordinator, Matt Brock (fourth season), Special Teams Coordinator, Eric Mele (second season)

Mississippi State players to know

QB Will Rogers: The graduate senior from Brandon was one of the most prolific passers in the SEC a year ago. He threw for the second most yards (3,974) and the most touchdowns (35) on the most attempts (610) in the conference a year ago.

Rogers may not throw it quite as much as he did in Mike Leach's offense, but MSU's newest offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay does have a reputation for developing elite passing games.

RB Jo'quavious Marks: The senior returns as MSU's leading rusher from a year ago, going for 582 yards and nine touchdowns on 113 carries.

LB Nathaniel Watson: Watson led MSU with 51 solo tackles and six sacks while being second on the team and the SEC with 113 total tackles.

LB Jett Johnson: The fifth-year senior from Tupelo led the Bulldogs and the SEC with 115 total tackles. He also had two sacks and 40 total tackles in 2022.

Both Johnson and Watson were big pieces for a defense that allowed 350 yards a game last year, the fifth best mark in the SEC.

