A glance at Mississippi State football's game against Alabama

Jul. 11—MSU's home Week 5 matchup with Alabama promises most of the usual challenges of facing the Crimson Tide, who have been a thorn in MSU's side for the last two decades, winning 15 consecutive games against the Bulldogs. This year, however may be as good as any chance for MSU to end the streak.

Nick Saban is breaking in a new offensive coordinator and new quarterback, while MSU has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football this season.

Here is what to know about MSU's Week 5 opponent.

Game: Alabama at Mississippi State

When: Sept. 30

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville

Time/TV: Yet to be announced

Series History: Alabama holds a dominant 86-18-3 advantage over MSU in the all-time series. The Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings, including last year's 30-6 victory in Tuscaloosa. MSU running back Jo'quavious Marks scored the Bulldogs' lone touchdown of the game, rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries.

Alabama's 2022 season: Alabama missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 last season, finishing the regular season 10-2, with losses at Tennessee and LSU. The Crimson Tide finished the year with a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alabama finished the 2022 season 11th in college football for total offense, averaging 477.1 yards per game, and 13th in total defense, allowing 318.2 yards per game.

Coaches: Head Coach, Nick Saban (17th season), Offensive Coordinator, Tommy Rees (first season), Defensive Coordinator, Kevin Steele (fifth season).

Alabama players to know

Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, QB: All of the offseason talk surrounding Alabama has been centered on who will be its starting quarterback, replacing NFL Draft No. 1 pick Bryce Young. The three candidates, Simpson, Milroe and Buchner, don't have tons of experience.

Simpson completed four of his five passes last year for 35 yards. Milroe completed 31 passes last season for 297 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He started one game last season, leading Alabama to a 24-20 win over Texas A&M, where he threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

Saban also brought in Buchner, a Notre Dame transfer, from the portal. Buchner, who suffered a shoulder injury early in 2022, threw for 651 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in three games for the Fighting Irish. A true dual-threat quarterback, Buchner also rushed for four touchdowns last season.

Jase McClellan, RB: McClellan projects to slide into Alabama's open starting running back role, after Jahmyr Gibbs was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. McLellan tied Gibbs for the team lead with seven rushing touchdowns, finishing with 655 yards on 112 carries. He also added 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches.

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR: Brooks returns as one of Alabama's top returning receivers from 2022. Last year, Brooks caught a team-high eight touchdowns, finishing with 674 receiving yards on 39 catches.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB: McKinstry earned First-Team All-America and All-SEC honors last season after a dominant year in Alabama's secondary. Over 13 games, McKinstry tallied 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and 16 pass deflections

