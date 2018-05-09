At a glance: Kansas Speedway race weekend Heading into race weekends, NASCAR.com will feature unique aspects of the upcoming race track and race weekend. This week: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are at Kansas Speedway. For race tickets, visit NASCAR.com/tickets. Watch dreams come true or not Kansas Speedway has become a track where …

Heading into race weekends, NASCAR.com will feature unique aspects of the upcoming race track and race weekend.

This week: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are at Kansas Speedway. For race tickets, visit NASCAR.com/tickets.

• Watch dreams come true … or not

Kansas Speedway has become a track where fans can witness dreams coming true … or being dashed.

The latter happened in the fall of 2013, when Kyle Busch seemed to be heading for his first championship following strong finishes in the opening three races of the Playoffs. But Kansas wasn‘t kind to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who had to go to a back-up car for the race and then crashed — finishing 34th and dashing his title hopes.

But Busch found redemption in 2016 and finally was victorious in America‘s heartland after leading the final 37 laps of the spring race to defeat second-place Kevin Harvick. It was a milestone win for Busch, as at the time Kansas was one of just three tracks where he hadn‘t visited Victory Lane in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points race. (The other two were Charlotte and Pocono, and he has since won at Pocono.)

And the fall race in 2015 saw an incident everyone remembers that was a dream come true for one driver and a nightmare for another. Joey Logano collected his second Monster Energy Series win at Kansas to guarantee advancement in the Playoffs, but it came at the expense of Matt Kenseth — who desperately needed a good showing to move on in the postseason. In the waning laps, the duo came together in Turn 1 and Kenseth spun — a move that eliminated Kenseth from the race and ultimately crushed his championship hopes.

Of note, Kenseth will be back behind the wheel at Kansas for his first race of 2018. He‘ll be driving the No. 6 Ford as he reunites with Roush Fenway Racing.

Story Continues

• Make it a family affair

What better way to celebrate Mother‘s Day weekend than by treating the matriarch of your family to some Saturday night racing? Kansas hosted its first Monster Energy Series night race on the evening before Mother‘s Day in 2014, and has held that spot in the schedule ever since.

Families can take advantage of the “Family Pack” ticket deal starting at $399 for families of four — which offers a 41 percent discount. The package includes grandstand seats, pre-race passes to get up close and personal to the drivers and cars on pit road, and a parking pass.

Additionally, youth tickets for Saturday‘s KC Masterpiece 400 are available for just $29 in select sections located near all the action in Turns 1 and 4.

• Sing along before the race

Multi-platinum recording artists Gin Blossoms will perform the pre-race concert on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

You can be the envy of your friends as you sing along to “Hey Jealousy” and other hits on the frontstretch before the field takes the green flag. All you need is a ticket to the race, and a pre-race pass will get you down close to the stage.

Kansas Speedway is offering a free pre-race pass with select ticket purchases — available only at this link. This will allow you access to the pre-race concert with the Gin Blossoms, the ability to take a group shot at the start/finish line or to see your favorites at driver introductions.

Fans at home can catch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400 on Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.