Glamorgan sign Scotland seamer Sole for T20 Blast

Chris Sole won his 50th cap for Scotland at this summer's T20 World Cup [Getty Images]

Glamorgan have signed Scotland international seamer Chris Sole for the remaining five games of the T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old was part of Scotland's T20 World Cup squad this summer, and is immediately available for Glamorgan's match against Surrey.

Cole has most recently played for Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20.

"I’m very excited to be included in Glamorgan’s Vitality Blast campaign and can’t wait to join the squad at the Oval tonight," said Sole.

"Hopefully I can contribute to some on-field success in the coming weeks."

Glamorgan have picked up five points from their seven T20 Blast games this season, winning just two.

Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn said: "To be able to add Chris Sole’s high quality skills, experience and character into our squad, brings an exciting vibe to our team.

"Having worked with Chris previously in Scotland, we know the high value he will bring and I’m sure he will thrive in our environment."