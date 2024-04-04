Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn 'buzzing' for new season

Pakistan bowler Mir Hamza is set to make his Glamorgan debut at Lord's [Getty Images]

County Championship Division Two: Venue: Lord's Date: Friday, 5 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Online audio commentary, text updates and daily reports on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan's new coach Grant Bradburn says Glamorgan are "buzzing" to start the season at Lord's despite pre-season weather problems.

They have only been outdoors for the equivalent of two days in their friendly against Cardiff UCCE, ahead of the opener against Middlesex.

Glamorgan had no overseas training and another practice match had to be cancelled because of persistent rain.

"I'm happy with our preparation indoors, we're going to be underdone outdoors, but we're looking forward to getting stuck into the Championship starting Friday," said Bradburn.

"There's nothing better than to start at the home of cricket, as a coach it's exciting to go there and I know the players are absolutely buzzing to start at Lord's, it's a huge privilege to play there."

Glamorgan will have a new-look bowling attack with Pakistan paceman Mir Hamza making his debut alongside recently-signed Warwickshire loan seamer Craig Miles, who is injury cover for Timm van der Gugten, and on-loan Hampshire spinner Mason Crane probably featuring.

"It's exciting to catch up with Mir Hamza again, he's a wonderful human being and I know he's going to love it here, he's a very skilful bowler," said Bradburn, who worked with Hamza during his last job with Pakistan.

After a 2023 season dominated by draws, Bradburn hinted he may tweak the balance of the side often fielded by his predecessor Matthew Maynard.

"In terms of the balance of putting a winning team together, my philosophy is to put a bowling attack together to take 20 wickets and then we'll build a batting unit around that," Bradburn explained.

"We've got a wonderful wicket-keeper (Chris Cooke) who could bat anywhere in the top six and we want to have five proper bowling options. We're desperate to take wickets and we'll build our team around that."

Glamorgan will be keen to put one over Middlesex, who achieved the double over the Welsh county in 2022 to earn promotion ahead of them, before being relegated after one season in the top division.

"They seemed to play some good cricket against us and it's not going to be easy to be sure, but I've got full confidence in the guys," said new four-day captain Sam Northeast, who has previous captaincy experience with Kent and Hampshire.

"We've got a few new players joining the group, Mason showed what he's about (against Cardiff UCCE), and we've got a nice squad to compete.

"We're in a nice place going to Lord's, the preparation hasn't been easy, we would have liked to have spent more time out there, but we've put in some really good work during the winter."

Batter Asa Tribe, a 20-year-old from Jersey, will be in the Glamorgan squad for Lord's after playing for the student side against the county.