Glamorgan to appoint ex-Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn

Bradburn took charge of Pakistan during last year's Cricket World Cup in India - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Glamorgan are set to appoint former Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn as their all-format head coach.

Glamorgan have been on the hunt for a head coach in the off-season after Matthew Maynard stood down at the end of last season. The club legend and former England batsman had been in charge since 2019, but last season only took charge of the County Championship side, with Mark Alleyne in charge of the white-ball formats.

Some highly-rated county assistant coaches such as Paul Tweddle (Somerset) and Paul Franks (Nottinghamshire) showed interest in the role, but the search has concluded with Bradburn landing the job for all three formats, with an announcement expected in the next week. It is expected that Alleyne will stay on as part of his coaching team.

Bradburn was an off-spinner with Northern Districts who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a coach. He has worked in various roles with Pakistan, eventually becoming the national team’s head coach including at last year’s World Cup, and has also been head coach of Scotland, including when they pulled off a famous win over England in Edinburgh in 2018.

Bradburn was in charge of Scotland when they beat England in 2018 - Robert Perry/PA Archive

After the World Cup, former batsman Mohammad Hafeez was installed as Pakistan head coach for the tour of Australia, leaving Bradburn to move on.

Glamorgan endured a difficult season in 2023, winning just one, but drawing 12, of 14 County Championship matches and failing to qualify for the knockout stages of either the Blast or MetroBank One-Day Cup. Their captain, David Lloyd, left for Mickey Arthur’s Derbyshire project at the end of the season.

While Australian star Marnus Labuschagne is expected to return for some of the season, it is understood that his national team-mate Michael Neser, the outstanding seam-bowling all-rounder, is on the verge of joining Division One Hampshire for part of the summer. Neser is expected to play for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, which is played in two blocks in the middle of the summer, and possibly a County Championship fixture or two around that time.

