Gladbach, Union Berlin draw 0-0 in Bundesliga relegation scrap

CIARÁN FAHEY
·1 min read
  • Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, right, and Berlin's Diogo Leitet, left, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
  • Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, left, and Berlin's Kevin Vogt, right, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
  • Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, and Berlin's Kevin Vogt, right, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
  • Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, and Berlin's Kevin Vogt, right, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
  • Berlin's head coach Nenad Bjelica, front, follows the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
  • Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, right, and Berlin's Josip Juranovic, left, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin drew 0-0 for a point each in their bids for Bundesliga survival on Sunday.

Kevin Volland hit the crossbar and the post for visiting Union, which ended its three-game run of defeats but is still waiting to end a five-game winless run.

Union was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019 and had been flying ever higher until this season. The Köpenick-based team was just three points above the relegation zone before Mainz played second-from-bottom Cologne in another relegation battle later.

A Mainz win would leave Union relying on goal difference to stay out of the relegation zone.

Gladbach remained just two points above Union.

Last-place Darmstadt could be relegated later Sunday when it played fellow promoted side Heidenheim.

Three rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer