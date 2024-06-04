Gladbach sign midfielder Stöger from Bochum on free transfer

Bochum's Kevin Stoeger celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga Relegation second leg soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and VfL Bochum at Merkur Spiel-Arena. Marius Becker/dpa

Borusia Mönchengladbach have signed midfielder Kevin Stöger on a free transfer from Bundesliga rivals VfL Bochum, the club said on Tuesday.

The player signed a contract until June 2027.

"Kevin is a seasoned Bundesliga player and has become a real leader at his last few clubs. He's also a danger going forward – as a creator through clever passing, set pieces and crosses and even as a goalscorer himself," Gladbach managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.

Stöger recently helped Bochum to remain in the Bundesliga after they overturned a 3-0 deficit following the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and the coaching staff personally. I want to give my all. I'm hungry and want to make sure we achieve success together," Stöger said.