Gladbach sign midfielder Stöger from Bochum on free transfer
Borusia Mönchengladbach have signed midfielder Kevin Stöger on a free transfer from Bundesliga rivals VfL Bochum, the club said on Tuesday.
The player signed a contract until June 2027.
"Kevin is a seasoned Bundesliga player and has become a real leader at his last few clubs. He's also a danger going forward – as a creator through clever passing, set pieces and crosses and even as a goalscorer himself," Gladbach managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.
Stöger recently helped Bochum to remain in the Bundesliga after they overturned a 3-0 deficit following the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off against Fortuna Düsseldorf.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and the coaching staff personally. I want to give my all. I'm hungry and want to make sure we achieve success together," Stöger said.