Gladbach extend contract with defender Lainer until 2026

Gladbach's Stefan Lainer reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Augsburg. Marius Becker/dpa

Borussia Mönchengladbach have extended their contract with defender Stefan Lainer until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Lainer has been playing for Gladbach since 2019. In July 2023, he was diagnosed with cancer, but celebrated his comeback in January after undergoing treatment.

"Last season wasn’t easy, for me personally and for the club. I’m now really looking forward to repaying the trust they’ve put in me and giving everything so that we can improve from last season," Lainer said.

Managing director for sport Roland Virkus added: "Stevie has been with us for five years and has always been a model professional with his hard work and mentality. We’re very pleased that he’s here to stay as one of the experienced players in the squad."