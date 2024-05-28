'Glad season is over, but lots to look forward to under Clement'

[BBC]

Where do you start with Saturday's Scottish Cup final? It was a sore one to take as I expected a comprehensive defeat.

The team gave everything they could. And the manager got his tactics correct, learning from previous matches against Celtic.

But in the end the luck didn’t go in our favour, and the points of failure in the lead-up to Adam Idah's winning goal killed us, in addition to the lack of quality we could bring off the bench compared to Celtic.

I’m glad the season is over but I do think there is a lot to look forward to under Philippe Clement, especially if he and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen are properly backed in the summer.

I'm now looking forward to the Euros. As I said last week, the season was horrific in the beginning, decent in the middle and in the end it collapsed.

All Rangers can do is tool up properly and go again next season.