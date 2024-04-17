Glaciers slugs way to wins in Great Falls

Apr. 17—GREAT FALLS — Zoey Allen hit two homers in the first game and Paishance Haller and Olivia Warriner each hit grand slams in the nightcap as Glacier won two non-conference softball games Tuesday.

Allen's five RBIs fueled the Wolfpack's 11-3 over Great Falls CMR in the opener; Warriner, Haller and Emma Cooke all homered in the second game, a 24-6 win over Great Falls High.

That ended after five innings under the mercy rule.

Glacier, 6-2, next plays host to Flathead in the first of two Crosstown games on Thursday. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Glacier 11, CMR 3

Nakiah Persinger went 5-for-5 for the Wolfpack, including two doubles, and Ella Farrell went the distance on the hill. She allowed five hits, five walks and one earned run in seven innings. She struck out 11.

Allen hit a solo homer to start a four-run outburst in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the fifth. She added an RBI double in the sixth.

Karley Allen scored four times and Cazz Rankosky had three hits and two RBIs for the Pack.

Glacier 24, Great Falls 6

Haller drove in six runs, including her grannie that capped a 13-run fifth inning by the Pack, who led 5-4 going to the fourth inning. She hit an RBI double earlier in the same inning; she also had an RBI single in the fourth, and came home on Warriner's slam that made it 11-4.

Cooke's home run was a two-run shot in the second inning that broke a 3-3 tie.

Bella Hodous, who doubled in the first game, scored three times against the Bison. Warriner, Karley Allen, Haller, Cazz Rankosky and Persinger all scored three times in the nightcap as well.

Warriner started in the circle and game way to Farrell, who fanned five of the six batters she faced.

First game

Glacier 040 122 2 — 11 16 5

CMR 120 000 0 — 3 5 2

Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky. Myli Adams and Hailey Marr.

GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 5-5, Cazz Rankosky 3-5, Emma Cooke 0-4, Farrell 1-4, Kenadie Goudette 1-5, Karley Allen 1-3, Olivia Warriner 1-4, Paishance Haller 0-1, Zoey Allen 3-4, Bella Hodous 1-4.

GREAT FALLS CMR — Julia Bushard 1-3, Adams 0-4, Ruby Dean 1-3, Hayden Olson 0-2, Rilee Mares 0-4, Kaylei Schultz 0-3, Aspyn Zuelke 1-4, Kieva Mapes 1-3, Marr 1-2.

2B — Persinger 2, Farrell, Hodous, Zuelke. HR — Allen 2. RBIs — Z. Allen 5, Rankosky 2, Persinger, K. Allen, Bushard, Olson.

Second game

Glacier 050 6(13) — 24 16 4

Great Falls 301 20 — 6 8 2

Warriner, Farrell (4) and Rankosky. Kinslee Reeves, Ashley Boland (5), Avery Rains (5) and Mackenzie Noble.

GLACIER — Persinger 1-3, Rankosky 2-4, Cooke 1-4, Farrell 2-3, Goudette 0-1, Haller 3-3, K.Allen 2-2, Khirsten Terrell 1-1, Warriner 2-3, T. Vivian 0-0, Z.Allen 1-3, Hodous 1-2, K Walcheck 0-0.

GREAT FALLS HIGH — Isabella Saunders 2-3, Ashley Little 1-3, Ava Newmack 0-3, Aletta Hagen 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Rains 0-0, Boland 0-2, G Kuszmaul 0-1, Nobel 1-2, Morgan Davis 0-3, Dykota Lyons 2 — 2.

2B — Terrell, Haller, Reeves. HR — Warriner, Haller, Cooke. RBIs — Haller 6, Warner 5, Hodous 3, Cooke 2, K.Allen 2, Farrell 2, Persinger, Rankosky.

Flathead splits

GREAT FALLS — Olivia Nyman doubled, homered and drove in two runs Tuesday to help Flathead beat Great Falls CMR 7-4.

Nyman had three hits and scored twice, and seven Bravettes reached base via hit against the Rustlers. Lacie Franklin went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 hits and four walks in seven innings. All four runs were earned. She struck out four and helped her own cause with two RBIs.

Flathead (3-3) lost its opener to Great Falls High, 9-8.

Details on that game were not available at press time.

Second game

Flathead 204 100 0 — 7 11 1

CMR 010 201 0 — 4 10 3

Lacie Franklin and Laynee Vessar. Harley Brown, Myli Adams (2) and Hailey Marr.

FLATHEAD — McKenzie Brandt 2-4, Vessar 1-4, Macey McIlhargey 2-4, Kaidyn Lake 1-5, Olivia Nyman 3-3, Franklin 1-3, T Hayek 0-0, T Strauss 1-4, Kinsey Lake 0-4, Danika Hennell 0-4.

CMR — Bushard 2-4, Adams 0-4, Schultz 1-4, Mares 0-1, Olson 0-3, Brown 2-4, Zuelke 2-3, Dean 1-3, Mark, 2-3.

2B — Nyman, Schultz, Zuelke. HR — Nyman. RBIs — Vessar 2, Nyman 2, Franklin 2, Hennell, Marr 2, Bushard, Zuelke.