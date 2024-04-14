Glacier's Krause uncorks huge throw at Butte meet

Apr. 13—BUTTE — Plenty of personal records were set by Glacier athletes at their track and field meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium Friday, including Cole Opre and Creed Wiley in the pole vault.

The Wolfpack's Aiden Krause went a bit beyond that.

The senior threw the discus 192 feet, 6 inches Friday, a full 14 feet ahead of his next-best throw — at the same meet — and 35 feet beyond the second-place throw by Butte's Kyler Stenson (156-10).

Krause already led the event with a mark of 178-10 before popping the big, final throw. He now sits No. 5 in the U.S. high school rankings, according to athletic.net.

He's also not far off the state-record throw of 193-7, set by Missoula Hellgate's Dan Tabish in 1982.

Opre and Wiley made a 1-2 finish in the pole vault; Opre cleared 12-6 to win the event, while Wiley cleared 12-0.

Henry Sellards also set a personal best mark in the shot put, with a throw of 54-1.5. Krause was second at 52-8..

On the track, Jack Melnick took the win and set a personal best time in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 4 minutes, 57.81 seconds.

Also taking victories for the Wolfpack boys were: Kash Goicoechea in the 100 meters (11.09); Christian Miller in the 400 (56.04) and Owen Thiel in the 800 (2:03.0); Glacier's 1,600-meter relay won in a season-best 3:36.57.

For the girls, Breanna Barnes won the pole vault with a personal best mark of 10-9. She was the only athlete in the competition to clear the 10 foot mark, and she also picked up a win in the 100-meter hurdles Friday.

Sierra LaChance took the win and set a new personal record in the high jump, clearing 4-10.

On the track, Nataie Aczas edged out Butte Central's Kherington Adams for the win in the 1,600 meters with a personal best time of 6:42.32. Bailey Gable picked up the win in the 3,200 meters by just 0.01 seconds over teammate Alyssa Vollertsen.

Also getting wins for the Glacier girls were: Carmen Eddy in the 400 (1:03.31); Olivia Kreitner in the 800 (2:43.97); Kai Johnson in the shot put (39-11) and discus (106-9); Emmery Schmidt in the long jump (14-9.75); and Brie Tweedy in the triple jump (30-7.25).

Team results were unavailable for the meet. Individual results can be found at Athletic.net.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated with Krause's final throw; eartier results on athletic.net were unofficial.