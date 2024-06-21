Glacier Twins split doubleheader with Missoula

Jun. 21—MISSOULA — Nolan Amerman picked up an inside-the-park home run for the Glacier Twins in an 11-8 win against Missoula Wednesday.

Amerman's homer came during a four-run fourth inning that put the Twins up 7-4. He finished with three hits and three RBIs in the game.

O Felton led the Mavericks with a 3-4 outing and four RBI's.

Maddox Muller started for Glacier, going 3 2-3 innings and allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out two.

Michael Miller (1 1-3 innings) and Dawson Juntunen (two innings) each pitched in relief to close out the game.

A Richardson started for the Mavericks, allowing seven runs on five hits. He fanned four in 3 2-3 innings on the mound.

Missoula 9, Glacier 0

Kellen Kroger struck out four in 4 2-3 innings on the mound, but the Glacier Twins dropped a 9-0 result to the Missoula Mavericks Wednesday.

Kroger allowed six runs on seven hits. Matthew Mitts finished out the game for the Twins, allowing three runs on two hits in 1 1-3 innings. He fanned two.

A Richardson held Glacier to just three hits in a complete game performance, striking out one.

K Thennis picked up four RBIs for Missoula in a 3-4 performance. R Howard added a pair of RBIs after going 1-2.

Glacier is back on the diamond Friday on the road against Medicine Hat the first of a four game Canadian road trip.