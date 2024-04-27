Glacier tracksters sweep Sentinel quad

Apr. 26—MISSOULA — Alex Hausmann swept the boys hurdles and Glacier won 10 of 17 girls events to sweep the team titles at a quadrangular meet held Thursday at MCPS Stadium.

Glacier won the boys meet with 77.5 points. Sentinel was next at 39.5, followed by Missoula Loyola (30) and Missoula Hellgate (6).

It was the same order on the girls' side: Glacier (83.5), then Sentinel (42.5), Loyola (20) and Hellgate (5).

Some of the Wolfpack's top performers did not compete Thursday though two days after winning the Pilcher Top 10, Aiden Krause took another shot at the discus ring and won again with a heave of 173 feet, 7.5 inches.

Henry Sellards, Krause and Ben Winters went 1-2-3 in the shot put; Sellards' winning heave was 52-0.

Hausmann hit a personal record in the 300 hurdles, winning in 41.86 seconds; he won the 110 hurdles in 15.83.

Evan Barnes (11.13, a top-seven time in the Western AA and a PR) and Ethan Anderson went 1-2 in the 100 for Glacier; Anderson then PR'd in the 200, winning in 22.85.

Owen Thiel (2:00.58), Cohen Kastelitz and Jack Syverson made up a 1-2-3 Glacier finish in the 800; Kastelitz PR'd in that event as well as the javelin, which he won at 159-11. The latter sits No. 5 in the Western AA.

Brantly Salmonsen (40-1) and Easton Kauffman went 1-2 in the triple jump.

Glacier had the top nine times in the girls 100., which sophomore Zeila Wagner won in 13.10. Freshman Lauren Bissen won the 1,600, and was second to senior teammate Bailey Gable in the 3,200.

The Wolfpack also had wins from Carmen Eddy (300 hurdles), both relay teams, Madison Terry (shot put), Kai Johnson (discus), Charlotte Osler (javelin) and Breanna Barnes (pole vault; she won at 10-0).

Complete results can be found at athletic.net.