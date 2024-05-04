Glacier tennis bests Butte, battles with Big Sky

May 4—Will Rudbach and Sam Engellant dropped just one game in a pair of victories over Missoula Big Sky and Butte in high school tennis Friday.

The pairing led a Wolfpack sweep of the Bulldogs and a 6-2 victory over the Eagles. Glacier's girls also swept Butte, and played to a 4-4 draw with Big Sky.

Haven Speer and Sarah Downs picked up a 6-0, 6-0 decision against Butte's Alissa Pennock and Jordan Yelenich. The Wolfpack girls doubles pairings did not drop a game in any of their matches against the Bulldogs.

Claire Ennis nabbed the only singles win for the Glacier girls, defeating Maya Halter to secure the draw.

Kutuk White and Ethan Dykstra picked up singles wins for the Wolfpack boys against the Eagles, while the Glacier doubles did not drop a match on the day.

The Wolfpack won all 30 sets played against the Bulldogs — the No. 4 boys match finished as a forfeit to Glacier.

Glacier boys 8, Butte 0

SINGLES: Kutuk White, Glacier def. Drew Hanson 6-0, 6-0; Robby Thornburg, Glacier def. Cole Skeel 6-1, 6-2; Gavin Rodriguez, Glacier def. Josh Schrader 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Dykstra, Glacier def. Bryce Gratton.

DOUBLES: Will Rudbach/Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Briggs Joseph.Matthew Weldon 6-0, 6-0; Carl Bitney/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Jace Gondar/Jaxon Jonart 6-0, 6-0; Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin, Glacier def. Chase Fulton/William Jewell 6-0, 6-1; Karson Stafford/Ethan Ronngren win via forfeit.

Glacier girls 8, Butte 0

SINGLES: Leilani Lennarz, Glacier def. Tatum Trefts 6-0, 6-1; Miley Fritz, Glacier def. Chloe Jewell 6-3, 6-0; Quindy Gronley, Glacier def. Alaina Callaman 6-0, 6-0; Claire Ennis, Glacier def. Rory Trafford 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Havern Speer/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Alissa Pennock/Jordan Yelenich 6-0, 6-0; Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel, Glacier def. Sophia Groesbeck/Hallie Vanderlinder 6-0, 6-0; Kendal Van Aken/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Emily Allred/Danika Smith 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Sienna Bradley/Alexis King 6-0, 6-0.

Glacier boys 6, Big Sky 2

SINGLES: Kutuk White, Glacier def. Isaiah Reed 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (8); Liam Baldassin, Big Sky def. Robby Thornberg 7-6 (0), 4-6, 1-0 (6); Aiden Gorman, Big Sky def. Gavin Rodriguez 3-6, 6-2, 1-0(9); Ethan Dykstra, Glacier def. Jace Meyer 6-1, 6-3.

DOUBLES: Will Rudbach/Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Colter Jensen/Brady McInnis 6-0, 6-1; Carl Bitney/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Jake Keintz/Silas Jones 6-1, 6-0; Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin, Glacier def. Aaron Tribble/Bryce Corcoran 6-1, 6-1; Karson Stafford/Ethan Ronngren, Glacier def. Jax Holloway/Bridger Phillips 6-3, 6-0.

Glacier girls 4, Big Sky 4

SINGLES: Reagan Staggs, Big Sky def. Leilani Lennarz 6-1, 6-3; Maddie McInnis, Big Sky def. Miley Fritz 6-0, 6-3; Addie WInward, Big Sky def. Quindy Gronley 6-2, 6-1; Claire Ennis, Glacier def. Maya Halter 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Haven Speer/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Kadyn Easter/Amber Williams 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (7); Katie WIlliams/Chloe Dosier, Big Sky def. Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel 0-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6); Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Morgan McClung/Avery Wolff 6-0, 6-1; Kendall Van Aken/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Ashley Gardiner/Annika Praschar 6-2, 6-2.