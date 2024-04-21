Glacier softball picks up two wins against Butte

Apr. 21—BUTTE — Ella Farrell drove in five runs including a fourth inning grand slam and pitched a complete game Saturday, as Glacier picked up a pair of 12-1 victories over Butte in Western AA softball.

Farrell finished with six strikeouts and allowed no earned runs in the circle for the Wolfpack (9-2 overall, 6-2 in Western AA). The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Kenadie Goudette added a double and a triple for Glacier in game one, and added a home run in game two.

Zoey Allen also drove one over the fence for the Wolfpack in the first game. In game two Cazz Rankosky and Paishance Haller made it five Wolfpack homers on the day.

Gracie Ferriter drove in the only run of the opener for the Bulldogs (1-7, 1-4 in Western AA) in the fifth inning.

In game two the Wolfpack used a pair of big innings to cruise to another five-inning mercy rule win, scoring four runs in the third and eight in the fourth.

Olivia Warriner started in the circle in game two, allowing seven hits and no earned runs. Warriner finished with three strikeouts and one walk.

Butte's only run came on a sacrifice by Gracie Jonart.

Game one

Glacier 023 70 — 12 13 2

Butte 000 01 — 1 3 1

GLACIER — Persinger 1-4, Rankosky 2-4, Cooke 1-3, Farrell 2-3, Goudette 2-3, K Allen 1-3, Warriner 2-3, Z Allen 1-3, Hodous 0-1, Haller 0-2.

BUTTE — Ferriter 1-3, Mullaney 1-3, Leary 0-2, Swanson 0-2, Stepan 0-2, Drakos 0-2, Lafond 0-2, Jonart 0-2, Lee 1-2.

2B — K Allen, Goudette. 3B — Goudette. HR — Z Allen, Farrell. RBI — Farrell (5), Z Allen (3), Warriner (2), K Allen, Ferriter.

Game two

Butte 000 01 — 1 7 4

Glacier 004 8x — 12 11 3

BUTTE — Ferriter 1-3, Mullaney 2-3, Leary 1-3, Swanson 1-3, Stepan 1-3, Jonart 0-2, Lafond 0-1, Lee 1-1, Skeel 0-2.

GLACIER — Goudette 1-3, Persinger 2-3, Rankosky 1-2, Cooke 2-4, Farrell 1-3, K Allen 0-3, Warriner 2-3, Z Allen 0-2, Haller 1-1, Hodous 0-2, Terrell 1-1.

2B — Mullaney, Terrell, Cooke. HR — Rankosky, Goudette, Haller. RBI — Haller (3), Goudette (2), Rankosky (2), Farrell, Stepan.