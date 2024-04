Glacier girls sweep in Great Falls; Bravettes draw with Bison

Apr. 14—GREAT FALLS — Will Rudbach claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory and the Glacier boys tennis team swept all eight matches against Great Falls Saturday.

Sam Engellant joined Rudbach as a doubles partner in the Wolfpack's second dual of the day against CMR, where the pair grabbed a straight set victory. Jared Mathison and Ethan Ronngren nabbed the only other victory for the Wolfpack against the Rustlers.

Glacier's boys struggled as a whole against CMR, dropping the dual 6-2. This was the Wolfpack's third and fourth duals of the week.

Haven Speer and Sarah Downs picked up a pair of match wins as the Glacier girls took a 6-2 win over Great Falls and a 5-3 victory over CMR.

All four of the Wolfpack doubles pairs grabbed wins in both duals, while Claire Ennis also took a pair of wins in singles. Quindy Gronley picked up a victory over Great Falls' Emily Woods.

Hazel Bridge and Kylie Amundson won a long third set 20-18 to claim a hard fought point as the Flathead girls tied in their dual with Great Falls.

The Bravettes fell in their second dual of the day against CMR, dropping all eight matches on the day. The Flathead boys dropped both their duals: 8-0 to CMR and 5-3 to Great Falls.

Lolita Sattler picked up the only win in singles for the Bravettes winning in three sets over Calista Ward of Great Falls, helping to secure the draw.

Azalea Bailey dropped a heartbreaker against CMR's Gabbi Molen, losing 10-8 in the third set.

The Braves found all three of their wins in doubles against the Bison, with No.1 pairing Kobe Schlegel and Jack Thompson leading the way in a straight sets win.

Flathead changed some pairings between the two matches today with some players making an appearance in singles and doubles.

Glacier boys 8, Great Falls 0

SINGLES: Will Rudbach, Glacier def. Cooper Reitz 6-0, 6-0; Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Chad Wyman 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (5); Robby Thornburg, Glacier def. Brock McAdams 6-0, 6-2; Gavin Rodriguez, Glacier def. Dillon Derr 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Carl Bitney/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Billy Zaremski/Max Hale 6-1, 6-1; Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin, Glacier def. Carson Derr/Israel Swanson 6-0, 6-1; Jared Mathison/Etan Ronngren, Glacier def. Diego Valeriano/Eddy Kathan 6-2, 6-3; Karson Stafford/Jack Boone, Glacier def. Gerritt Merill/Colin Boland 6-2, 6-2.

Glacier girls 6, Great Falls 2

SINGLES: Delia Toon, Great Falls def. Leilani Lennarz 7-6(5), 6-1; Nevada Clark, Great Falls def. Miley Fritz 6-1, 6-3; Quindy Gronley, Glacier def. Emily Woods 6-2, 6-1; Claire Ennis, Glacier def. Calissa Ward 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Haven Speer/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Skylet Deck/Sevyn Hocevar 6-0, 6-0; Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel, Glacier def. Breanna Kingsland/Claire Woods 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Iris Moore/Laura Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-1; Kendall Van Aken/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Breyanna Washington/Grace Reeves 6-0, 6-1.

Great Falls CMR boys 6, Glacier 2

SINGLES: Kade Haverlandt, CMR def. Robby Thornburg 6-1, 6-7, 1-0(8); Daniel Fleming, CMR def. Gavin Rodriguez 6-0, 6-2; Daniel Howard, CMR def. Jack Boone 6-1, 6-1; Wiwo Batungbacal, CMR def. Karson Stafford 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES:Will Rudbach/Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Josh Stimac/Eli Crist 7-6(5), 6-4; Aedan Bingham/Conner Sherman, CMR def. Carl Bitney/Dalyn Mathison 6-3, 6-3; Michael Waldenburg/Charlie Bruce, CMR def. Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin 5-7, 6-3, 1-0(6); Jared Mathison/Ethan Ronngren, Glacier def. Lawrence Hove/Jacob Cordich 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)

Glacier girls 5, Great Falls CMR 3

SINGLES: Grace Kauffman, CMR def. Leilani Lennarz 6-1, 6-1; Coco Brown, CMR def. Miley Fritz 6-0, 6-1; Gabbing Molen, CMR def. Quindy Gronley 6-2, 6-1; Claire Ennis, Glacier def. Kiera Richards 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Haven Speer/Sarah Downs, Glacier def.Ryan Walker/Olivia Buckingham 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(3); Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel, Glacier def. Quincy Weymouth/Mananne Hawley 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(9); Kendall Van Aken/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Kaylee Wasilewski/Kenzie Engel 6-2, 6-1; Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Karie Dyke/Zoe Hansen 6-2, 6-0.

Great Falls CMR boys 8, Flathead 0

SINGLES: Kade Haverlandt, CMR def. Holden Askvig 6-1,6-2; Daniel Fleming, CMR def. Kobe Schlegel 6-3, 6-2; Daniel Howard, CMR def. Michael Palmer 6-1,6-1; Wiwo Batungbacal, CMR def. Tag Schow 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Josh Stimac/Eli Crist, CMR def. Ezias Bailey/Jack Thompson 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Bingham/Connor Sherman, CMR def. Garett Adoretti/Tyler Shawback 6-1, 6-1; Michael Waldenberg/Charlie Bruce, CMR def. Aiden Skees/Joel Jones; Lawrence Hoven/Jacob Kordich, CMR def. Owen Eisinger/Badge Busse 6-2, 6-0.

Great Falls CMR girls 8, Flathead 0

SINGLES: Grace Kauffman, CMR def. Sarah Loran 6-4, 6-2; Gabbi Molen, CMR def. Azalea Bailey 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Keira Richards, CMR def. Nina Parris 6-3, 6-1; Kenzie Engel, CMR def. Lolita Sattler 6-3, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Ryan Walker/Olivia Buckingham, CMR def. Chloe Converse/Keegan Williams 6-3, 6-2; Coco Brown;Quincy Weymouth, CMR def. Natalie Haag/Graci White 6-0, 6-0; Marianne Howley/Kaylynn Wasilewski, CMR def. Hazel Bridge/Kylie Amundson 6-1, 6-3; Karie Dyke/Adelynn Riphenberg, CMR def. Abby Bailey/Sienna Blanchard 6-3, 6-0.

Great Falls boys 5, Flathead 3

SINGLES: Cooper Reitz, Great Falls def. Holden Askvig 6-2, 6-0; Chad Wyman, Great Falls def. Ezias Bailey 6-0, 7-5; Brock McAdam, Great Falls def. Michael Palmer 6-3, 6-3; Dillon Derr, Great Falls def. Tag Schow 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.

DOUBLES: Kobe Schlegel/Jack Thompson, Flathead def. Billy Zaremski/Max Hale 7-5, 6-1; Garett Adoretti/Tyler Shawback, Flathead def. Carson Derr/Israel Swenson 6-2, 6-4; Aiden Skees/Joel Jones, Flathead def. Diego Valerian/Eddy Kattan 6-2, 6-3; Gerrit Merrill/Colin Boland, Great Falls def. Owen Eisinger/Badge Busse 6-3, 6-7, 7-1.

Flathead girls 4, Great Falls 4

SINGLES: Delia Toon, Great Falls def. Sarah Loran 7-5, 6-4; Neva Clark, Great Falls def. Azalea Bailey 7-6, 6-3; Emily Woods, Great Falls def. Nina Parris 6-2, 6-3; Lolita Sattler, Flathead def. Calista Ward 6-3, 6-7, 10-5.

DOUBLES: Skyler Deck/Seven Hocevar, Great Falls def. Chloe Converse/Keegan Williams 6-4, 6-0; Natalie Haag/Graci White, Flathead def. Breanna Kingsland/Claire Woods 6-2, 6-0; Hazel Bridge/Kylie Amundson, Flathead def. Iris Moore/Laura Fitzpatrick 1-6, 6-4, 20-18; Abby Bailey/Sienna Blanchard, Flathead def. Breyanna Washington/Grace Reeves.