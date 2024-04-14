Glacier, Flathead split road softball games

Apr. 14—HELENA — Emma Cooke homered twice and Ella Farrell threw a three-hitter, but the Glacier Wolfpack managed just a split of their two games against the Helena schools Saturday.

Farrell, Cook and Zoey Allen all homered in the Pack's 10-0 win over Helena High, which ended after six innings under the mercy rule.

Farrell also tripled and drove in four runs; on the mound she allowed just three singles and no walks and struck out 12.

Cazz Rankosky got on base four times and scored three runs in the win.

Against Capital, Glacier fell behind 5-2 in the first inning, brought Farrell in as a reliever and got ahead 6-5 on Cooke's two-run homer in the fourth inning.

The Bruins, though, got back in front 7-6 on an RBI single by Riley Chandler. Then in the sixth Anna Cockhill and Belle Glowacki hit back-to-back solo homers for the final runs.

Glacier 202 200 0 — 6 10 2

Capital 500 022 x — 9 10 0

Nakiah Persinger, Ella Farrell (1) and Cazz Rankosky. B Glowacki, E emmer (4) and J Burgoyne, Glowacki (4).

GLACIER — Persinger 1-3, Rankosky 1-4, Kenadie Goudette 0-3, Emma Cooke 2-4, Farrell 2-4, Zoey Allen 1-4, Paishance Haller 1-3, Karley Allen 2-3, Khirsten Terrill 0-1, T Vivian 0-1.

HELENA CAPITAL — A Cockhill 1-3, Glowacki 1-3, Emmert 1-3, T Sayers 2-4, K Drynan 1-4, A Miller 1-3, R Chandler 2-3, J Burgoyne 0-3, A Williard 0-1, M Emmert 1-3.

2B — Miller, Drynan, KEmmert. HR — Cooke, Glowacki, Cockhill. RBIs — Cooke 2, Farrell 2, KAllen 2, Drynan 3, Miller 2, Chandler, Cockhill, Glowacki.

Glacier 212 203 — 10 11 0

Helena 000 000 — 0 3 2

Farrell and Rankosky. F Howard, R Schlepp (6) and K Klemp.

GLACIER — Persinger 2-4, Rankosky 2-2, Goudette 1-3, Cooke 2-3, Farrell 2-3, Haller 0-4, KAllen 1-4, ZAllen 1-3, Terrell 0-3, Bella Hodus 0-1, Vivian 0-0.

HELENA — A Koenig 0-3, Seliskar 0-3, Klemp 0-3, Gardipee 0-2, Howard 1-2, R Schlepp 0-2, McKay 1-2, Kampbell 0-2, Smith 1-2.

3B — Farrell. HR — Farrell, Z.Allen, Cooke. RBIs — Farrell 4, Cooke 3, Z.Allen.

Flathead splits

The Flathead Bravettes also split their games in Helena Saturday, beating Helena High 5-3 and dropping a 10-0 decision to Capital in five innings.

No other details were available at press time.