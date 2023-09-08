Glacier boys lead tight Helena Invite
Sep. 8—HELENA — Tanyon Murray fired a 72 to lead five Glacier boys in the top 11 of the Helena Invitational Thursday, helping the Wolfpack lead midway through the two-day tournament.
Playing at Green Meadows, all five Glacier golfers broke 80, with Torren Murry shooting 73 and Sam Engellant 75.
Official team scores were not available but the Pack leads a tight boys team race at 297. Sentinel, with Hudson Goroski shooting a 71, had a 298 total from its top four golfers. Helena Capital, with John Gilbert's 70 the low score of the day, was at 302.
Dylan Morris of Flathead was tied for 15th after 18 holes at 81.
On the girls' side, Glacier's Chloe Tanner shot 81 to sit four strokes back of Missoula Hellgate's Anna Stenrud.
The Pack's Braelyn Ryan shot a 101 to sit in the top 15 heading to Friday's round at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Flathead's Ladahlia Hook shot 103 and is tied for 15th.
BOYS
Individual Top 15
John Gilbert, Capital 70
Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 71
Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 72
Tanyon Murray, Glacier 72
Kyler Meredith, Capital 73
Tyler Williams, Flathead 73
Torren Murray, Glacier 73
Sam Engellant, Glacier 75
Gabe Shepard, Sentinel 75
Kash Helfert, Capital 76
Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 77
Jonah Wynne, Glacier 79
Carson Bay, Sentinel 80
Kaden Yeager, Big Sky 80
Eli Dickerson, Sentinel 81
Dylan Morris, Flathead 81
FLATHEAD — Williams 73, Dylan Morris 81, Korbin Eaton 86, Oscar Kallis 93, Conner Gall 93.
GLACIER — Tan.Murray 72, Tor.Murray 73, Engellant 75, Cunningham 77, Wynne 79.
GIRLS
Individual Top 15
Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 77
Chloe Tanner, Glacier 81
Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86
Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 91
Lilia Troxel, Belgrade 92
Lev Heaney, Big Sky 92
Addie Tyree, Sentinel 95
Sofia Cetraro, Helena 95
Leila Marnangun, Belgrade 96
Mya Helvik, Helena 97
Kathleen Cook, Capital 100
Mia Taylor, Helena 101
Braelyn Ryan, Glacier 101
Ellis Watkiss, Sentinel 101
Teagan McMahon, Belgrade 103
Ladahlia Hook, Flathead 103
FLATHEAD — Hook 103, Becca Vosen 104, Payzlee Boyce 106, Hayden Ward 110, Kyrie Gislason 116.
GLACIER — 'Tanner 81, Ryan 101, Kendall Tkachyk 106, Abbi Townsend 107, Maggie Mitton 123.