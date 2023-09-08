Glacier boys lead tight Helena Invite

Sep. 8—HELENA — Tanyon Murray fired a 72 to lead five Glacier boys in the top 11 of the Helena Invitational Thursday, helping the Wolfpack lead midway through the two-day tournament.

Playing at Green Meadows, all five Glacier golfers broke 80, with Torren Murry shooting 73 and Sam Engellant 75.

Official team scores were not available but the Pack leads a tight boys team race at 297. Sentinel, with Hudson Goroski shooting a 71, had a 298 total from its top four golfers. Helena Capital, with John Gilbert's 70 the low score of the day, was at 302.

Dylan Morris of Flathead was tied for 15th after 18 holes at 81.

On the girls' side, Glacier's Chloe Tanner shot 81 to sit four strokes back of Missoula Hellgate's Anna Stenrud.

The Pack's Braelyn Ryan shot a 101 to sit in the top 15 heading to Friday's round at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

Flathead's Ladahlia Hook shot 103 and is tied for 15th.

BOYS

Individual Top 15

John Gilbert, Capital 70

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 71

Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 72

Tanyon Murray, Glacier 72

Kyler Meredith, Capital 73

Tyler Williams, Flathead 73

Torren Murray, Glacier 73

Sam Engellant, Glacier 75

Gabe Shepard, Sentinel 75

Kash Helfert, Capital 76

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 77

Jonah Wynne, Glacier 79

Carson Bay, Sentinel 80

Kaden Yeager, Big Sky 80

Eli Dickerson, Sentinel 81

Dylan Morris, Flathead 81

FLATHEAD — Williams 73, Dylan Morris 81, Korbin Eaton 86, Oscar Kallis 93, Conner Gall 93.

GLACIER — Tan.Murray 72, Tor.Murray 73, Engellant 75, Cunningham 77, Wynne 79.

GIRLS

Individual Top 15

Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 77

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 81

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86

Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 91

Lilia Troxel, Belgrade 92

Lev Heaney, Big Sky 92

Addie Tyree, Sentinel 95

Sofia Cetraro, Helena 95

Leila Marnangun, Belgrade 96

Mya Helvik, Helena 97

Kathleen Cook, Capital 100

Mia Taylor, Helena 101

Braelyn Ryan, Glacier 101

Ellis Watkiss, Sentinel 101

Teagan McMahon, Belgrade 103

Ladahlia Hook, Flathead 103

FLATHEAD — Hook 103, Becca Vosen 104, Payzlee Boyce 106, Hayden Ward 110, Kyrie Gislason 116.

GLACIER — 'Tanner 81, Ryan 101, Kendall Tkachyk 106, Abbi Townsend 107, Maggie Mitton 123.