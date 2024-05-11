GJHS Pirates win conference track and field title

May 11—The Pirates of Greensburg Junior High School went undefeated at 22-0 this season and claimed the EIAC title at the recent conference meet.

The Lady Pirates finished the year 17-5 and took third place in the conference meet.

During the season, Greensburg's 800 relay team of Bently Sageser, Jack Bennett, Josh Alexander and Carson Kendall set a new school record of 1:41. The previous record was 1:42 set in 1985 by L. Dance, G. Weisner, R. Smith and G. McKinsey.

Greensburg's Wyatt Yake was named the MVP of the meet for a second time. Yake won the 100 in 12.62, the long jump at 18-1 and was a member of the 4x100 relay team with Josh Alexander, Bently Sageser and Carson Kendall that won with a new conference record time of 48.65.

Max Buening was a two event winner for the Pirates, taking first in the pole vault at 10-0 and the high jump at 5-4.

Greensburg's Madeline Risher won the 1600 with a time of 5:50.71.

In the discus, Greensburg's Jai Jackson won with a distance of 121-4.

Greensburg's 4x200 relay team of Carson Kendall, Bently Sageser, Brenner Schutte and Jack Bennett set a new conference record of 1:44.78.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.