Gjasula salvages 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia after own goal

Albania's Klaus Gjasula (2nd L) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Klaus Gjasula rebounded from a unfortunate own goal when he salvaged a stoppage time 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Croatia overcame a poor first half and seemed on course when goals from birthday boy Andrej Kramaric in the 74th and Gjasula's misfortune - when hit by a attempted clearance from team-mate Berat Djimsiti - in the 76th put them 2-1 up.

But Gjasula then marched up the field and fired into the bottom left corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Albania took the lead, not after 23 seconds like against Italy but in the 11th minute, from Qazim Laci's glancing header where goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic should have probably done better.

The ageing Croatia team led by 38-year-old Luka Modric looked past its prime in the first half but rebounded well before running out of luck.

It was a key Group B match for both teams after they had lost their opening encounters, Croatia 3-0 against Spain and Albania 2-1 against the Italian title holders.

The draw doesn't improve either sides' chances because Croatia face Italy in the last game on Monday while Albania are up against Spain.

Albania players celebrate their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Croatia's Luka Sucic celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates Luka Modric (C) and Luka Sucic during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa