GJ Sports Commission to host GJ Rides and Vibes, kicks off May 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Challenging trails and determined riders take center stage at the third annual Grand Junction Rides and Vibes hosted by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission. The premier Western Colorado mountain biking event also features free live music, food and drinks.

Today, Ben Snyder, GJ Sports Commission’s Executive Director, gives WesternSlopeNow all the details of the bike races and live music line-up.

Snyder said it’s a free, open-to-the-public community event. Grand Junction Rides and Vibes is Friday, May 10 from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’d like more information or want to sign up to race, click here.

