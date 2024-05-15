GJ Lions Club awards D51 high school students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Lions Club recognized eight student-athletes across the Western Slope for academic and athletic accomplishments in high school.

The Lions Club gave each award recipient a certificate and allowed them to choose a not-for-profit organization to get a $250 donation on their behalf.

Grand Junction Lions Club member Larry Jones shared some history behind the award.

“The award has been given since 1944. It used to be called the Joe Biggs Award. It was for the best student-athlete boy at Grand Junction High School. Then we added the girl to that for Grand Junction High School student-athlete about 25 years ago.”

Recipients of the award include:

Lucas Weaver – Fruita Monument High School

Addy Eyre – Fruita Monument High School

Ryland Nostrand – Central High School

Brynn Wagner – Central High School

Frederick Moore – Palisade High School

Mia Decker – Palisade High School

Tycen Lefabre – Grand Junction High School

Jaelyn Hanson – Grand Junction High School

Congratulations to you all!

