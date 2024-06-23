GJ Jackalopes splits double header, Jamal Murray gets ready for 2024 Paris Olympics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —The Lopes took on the Ogden Raptors in a doubleheader today, these two games were canceled earlier in the week due to recent weather conditions. However, the sun is now out, making it a perfect day for baseball. The Lopes set the tone early in the first inning with their defense, getting two quick outs for starting pitcher Brandon Ross. The Jacks fed off their defense in the bottom half as they put the ball in play early. Kelly Dugan got the first hit for his team with two outs. Conrad Villafuerte kept the momentum going as he hit a bullet over to the third-base side. Third baseman Landon Barns could not control it as he bobbled the ball, allowing Ross to advance to second. Raptors pitcher Adrian Santa Cruz was able to get out of the jam and keep the game tied at zero.

The Jacks came out on top in game one of the doubleheader, winning 4-0. Damien Henderson was responsible for three of the four runs. Andres Rios had the other RBI as he went two-for-four. Brandon Ross pitched a complete game, going seven innings while only giving up five hits to the Raptors, pushing his record to 3-1 on the season.

In the second game, the Lopes could not replicate their performance from game one, losing to the Raptors 6-3. The Raptors were able to get their bats going as they put up nine hits compared to the Lopes’ four. So far, the Jacks have lost three of the first four games in this series and will need to take both games tomorrow to split the series.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray skipped out on last year’s Canadian World Cup squad, citing fatigue after the Nuggets’ championship run. Despite his absence, his teammates secured the bronze, defeating Team USA. This summer, Team Canada is hitting the ground running. Training kicks off on June 28 in Toronto, and they have an exhibition game against Team USA in Las Vegas on July 10. Then, they head to Europe for more preparation, facing France and Puerto Rico in late July. It’s not just Murray representing the Nuggets—Nikola Jokic is suiting up for Serbia. This summer is shaping up to be an exciting

