GJ Jackalopes looking for host families

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Jackalopes are searching for a few more host families for the 2024 season.

This not only helps out the community but also helps young baseball players in achieving their lifelong goals.

Host families will receive free season tickets for the summer and will be invited to host family events held throughout the year.

Players are set to arrive May 9th.

If you have any questions or if you are interested in hosting a Jackalope, please contact the Jackalopes office at 970-255-7625.

