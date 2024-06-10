GJ Jackalopes drop final game against Northern Colorado Owlz

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)The Northern Colorado Owlz rolled into this game looking to shake off their last loss and made a statement right out of the gate. The Lopes managed just two runs, one in the first and another in the third. It was a tight contest until the fourth when the Owlz exploded for four runs. From there, it was lights out.

Give credit to the Owlz’s defense—flawless, not a single error—and some lockdown pitching from Nathan Draves and Chase Gearing. They combined for six strikeouts and only gave up two runs on 11 hits. The Owlz set the tone and never looked back.

The Owlz came out on top, cruising to an 11-2 victory and boosting their record to 13-2 on the season. Kevin Jimenez and Dario Gomez stole the spotlight. Jimenez went 4-for-6 at the plate, driving in four runs, while Gomez hit a home run and tallied two RBIs.

As for the Lopes, they head on the road to face the 13-5 Boise Hawks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals put a bow on the series against the Colorado Rockies, clinching a 5-1 victory. The Rockies had their young gun, Adael Amador, making his big-league debut. He singled in his first at-bat, then stole second base.

But the Cardinals were having none of it. The Rockies, riding a rough stretch with nine losses in their last 11 games, couldn’t find the firepower they needed. Ty Blach took the hill for Colorado, going five innings, but those four runs on eight hits put the Rockies in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

They tried to show some life in the ninth, with Elias Díaz knocking a one-out single to bring in a run, but that was just a drop in the bucket. Díaz did his part with a two-hit game, but the Cardinals’ win splits the series and sends the Rockies packing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.