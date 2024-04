GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The GJ Jackalopes today announced that award-winning film producer Mike Tollin has acquired the team.

Tollin is a four-time Emmy winner and was the executive producer of the Docuseries on Michael Jordan – “The Last Dance.”

Good to have Tollin as a Lope!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.