GJ Girls Soccer STUNS Roaring Fork with last-minute goal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On a cool and cloudy Monday at Canyon View Park, the GJ Tigers came alive in the second half, scoring two huge late goals to shock the Roaring Fork Rams.

After Roaring Fork was gifted a penalty kick thanks to an inside-the-box handball from Grand Junction, the Rams took a 1-0 lead at the half. And for the early portion of half two, they were the better team.

But after a tremendous jumping save from Tigers’ goalie Maddie Snell, the Tigers appeared to flip a switch, getting far more active in Roaring Fork’s zone.

Their activity soon paid off as a tremendous run from Sedona Czarnecki led to a one-on-one with her and the goalie. And it was a dual Czarnecki would win to tie it up with just about 10 minutes left.

Then, off a through ball from Czarnecki, Micah Morales grabbed possession away from RF’s keeper, giving her an open net to win it. And she delivered as the Tigers grab a massive 2-1 win.

GJ successfully avenges a 4-1 loss to rival Fruita last week, improving to 3-4-2 on the season.

Next up the Tigers will return to Canyon View Park to battle Battle Mountain on Thursday.

