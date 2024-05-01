GJ Girls’ Lax gets their revenge on Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In front of a buzzin’ Community Hospital Unity Field, the Grand Junction Tigers came out hot and finished strong to take down rival Fruita 14-9 in Girls’ Lacrosse.

In their previous meeting, Fruita escaped with a tight 15-14 win – despite a great start by Junction.

Tonight, the Tigers again came out firing, up 6-1 early.

But Fruita battled back to head to halftime down just two (6-4).

But the Tigers found their groove again in half two, winning 14-9 and improving to 9-5 as Fruita falls to 7-4.

