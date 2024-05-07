GJ & Fruita Girls Lax to host playoff games

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Tigers and Fruita Wildcats got some great news Monday as BOTH will be at Community Hospital Unity Field Tuesday for playoff games.

First, 13-seed Fruita (8-5) will host the other Wildcats, 20-seed St. Mary’s Academy (5-9) at 4:30.

Then at 7 pm, 16-seed Grand Junction (10-5) will welcome the 18-seed Ravens of Denver South (6-9).

In boys lacrosse, Grand Junction (8-7) is the 18-seed and will be in Aspen to take on the 15-seed Aspen Skiers (8-7).

Elsewhere, 21-seed Glenwood Springs (5-9) will be on the road to take on 12-seed Windsor (6-8).

The winner of that game will battle one of the best teams in the state, 5-seed Telluride (12-0).

The Telluride Miners were rewarded for their undefeated regular season with a bye in round one.

