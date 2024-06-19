GJ completes Tennis and Pickleball Expansion Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On June 13, the city of Grand Junction hosted a ribbon cutting at Lincoln Park to celebrate the completion of the Tennis and Pickleball Expansion Project. The project includes 12 new courts, making a total of 20 courts now dedicated to pickleball at Lincoln Park.

The city also built four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park, bringing the total there to 16 courts. In addition, international dark sky certified LED lights were installed at both locations to extend play into evening hours.

