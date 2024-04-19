GJ Blackout Sports Fieldhouse begins construction.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)– “The primary goal is to build up our youth, making them a part of team sports. Being part of team sports. Being part of a team is very important.”

Dean Havlik, known locally as the Mesa County coroner, is also the driving force behind a major effort to build a youth sports center.

“We started out in 2011 with one basketball team and have now expanded to involve hundreds of kids, ” Havlik said.

After four years of planning and fundraising, construction for the Blackout Sports Fieldhouse is finally underway.

Havlik estimates construction will take about one year and hopes to open the complex by next spring.

For more information on this project and how you can support it head over to GJBlackout.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.