Givony: Bulls willing to explore moving up in draft to target Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and is reportedly drawing interest from several teams positioned at the top of the board.

One of those teams is the Chicago Bulls.

They have reportedly shown an interest in potentially moving up from No. 11 to have the opportunity to take Buzelis, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. They have kept up with him throughout the predraft process and could target him.

Sources say Buzelis’ hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, watched him work out privately in Los Angeles early in the pre-draft process. Chicago has shown a willingness to explore moving up in the draft for the right price. The Bulls’ Lithuanian president, Arturas Karnisovas, has extensive knowledge of Buzelis, who is also Lithuanian.

Buzelis averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and one steal on 45.3% shooting from the field in 34 games with the G League Ignite. He produced seven 20-point games, including a season-high 25 points on Dec. 14 in a win over the Rip City Remix.

The 6-foot-10 forward has a great blend of size and ballhandling skills. He can seemingly get into the paint at ease by breaking down his defender at the point of attack with his dribble moves. He also excelled in knocking down shots from the midrange.

Buzelis has the positional size teams covet at the next level and will likely be in high demand. He is most commonly linked to the Detroit Pistons at No. 5, so the Bulls, or any other team wanting a shot at him, may have to create an attractive trade package to move up.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

