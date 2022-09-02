Giving Russell Wilson a big extension was a smart move by the Broncos | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the 5-year, $245 million dollar extension, including $165 million guaranteed, that the Broncos handed Russell Wilson this week. Was it too much for too long? How will this contract be looked at, and impact the rest of the league moving forward.