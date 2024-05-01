Giving Your Best partners team up with the RECing Crew for Bowling Day event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – WJBF and the Giving Your Best partners joined forces Tuesday night, for a special Bowling Day event with the RECing Crew’s Alley Cats bowling league.

The WJBF Team headed to Northside Lanes located on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta to bowl alongside the RECing Crew, an adaptive sports league dedicated to friends with disabilities. Their bowling league, The Alley Cats, is for those 6 years of age and older, and they meet every Tuesday at the Northside Lanes.

“Having activities like this gives them the opportunity to interact with their own peers, to develop relationships, and also build other friendships along the way, “ said Pam Stickler, President of The RECing Crew. “It’s a skill that they learn, they develop, and they use it for the rest of their lives.”

“GIVING YOUR BEST” volunteers from participating partners including SyensQo, Piedmont, and Security Federal, bowled alongside The Alley Cats Tuesday night, joining in on the conversation and fun.

“When we started the program, we’d come in and go bowl, do the activity and leave,” said Stickler. “A lot of them greet you as they’re coming in and say, ‘Hi, Miss Pam,’ or, ‘Hi, Miss Joanne, how are you doing today?’ or, ‘What are you doing?’ They have learned to interact with other individuals, too, which is really important for them and the world outside for them.”

Their season runs from September thru May. Beginners, as well as experienced bowlers, are welcome. At the end of the season, there will hold an awards ceremony for those involved.

For those interested in participating next season, there is a monthly fee of $12, which includes 2 games, shoes, adaptive equipment, and participation in the end-of-season awards ceremony.

