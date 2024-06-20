Giving back to golf, Payton Koehn begins offering lessons at Lakeview this summer

Jun. 20—MITCHELL — The game of golf has been a lifelong passion for Payton Koehn since he was 4 years old.

Having acquired an acute knowledge of the sport, Koehn's now passing it on to fellow golfers.

Koehn, 18, is offering lessons at Lakeview Golf Course on weekdays over the summer months, giving instruction in the mornings Monday through Thursday. Each session covers all aspects of the game of golf, from swing mechanics on the range to putting techniques.

Each lesson with Koehn costs $50 per session, though when it comes to golf, all the Parkston graduate wants to accomplish is to give back to the game that's given so much to him.

"It's a lifelong sport," Koehn said. "You can do it forever, and I want to pass my knowledge down to as many people as possible so that they enjoy the sport, and hopefully teach other people one day the game of golf."

Koehn also has a track record behind him. With the Trojans, Koehn was a six-time state qualifier in Class A with four top-25 finishes in state tournaments. He posted his best finish at state this past fall in Rapid City, finishing in a tie for ninth place.

He's also worked with multiple instructors to improve his own golf game, receiving lessons from Tom Kolb of the Sanford Power Golf Academy and former Augustana golf coach Danny Sinksen over the years. The lessons were part of his motivation to improve once he began to understand golf's many intricacies.

"I really started taking it seriously when I was 13," Koehn said. "I needed to start practicing more and wanting to do better. I started seeing results in my game and I was like, 'I can do this for a while.' I really enjoy playing golf."

Koehn was approached by Trojans head coach Tyler Hockett about potentially giving lessons at Lakeview over the summer, and he quickly jumped at the opportunity, citing his desire to give back to golf and the community.

During his sessions, which are maxed out at three people per group, Koehn has enjoyed working with golfers of all ages, as he's made many friends on the course through simple conversations and a bit of banter.

However, a quick learning curve for Koehn on the teaching front has been understanding everyone's game is at different levels.

"Sometimes, something that I say might not make sense to them," Koehn said. "Understanding everybody might not quite understand what I know, it's just explaining it in a different way and pushing them to reach the next level."

His lessons are mostly spent on the driving range, working with golfers on developing proper swing mechanics and helping them achieve better consistency with ball setup, golf stance and swing path. On the practice green, Koehn works on putting and chipping techniques, with the latter being one of the more difficult aspects to explain to students.

"There's so many small things you have to do in order to chip around the green well," Koehn said. "It can overload somebody because of the different things you have to think about, or the shots you can play."

Overall, Koehn wants his students to enjoy playing golf in and outside of lessons, as it was instilled in him by his own instructors.

"Just have fun with it," Koehn said. "If you're not going to have fun with golf, it's harder to get out there, go practice, and get out on the course."

Koehn's competitive playing days are mostly in the rear view, as he'll attend Mitchell Technical College in the fall. However, he still plans to enter scramble tournaments with his friends over the summer and has played in SDGA Junior Tour events in the past.

His summer lesson program continues at Lakeview through Thursday, August 15. Though the future is currently open for Koehn, he's expressed a desire to continue teaching beyond this summer and said he would pursue a career as a teaching professional if the right opportunity comes along.

Ultimately, his goal through teaching and the countless interactions on the course, practice green or range, has been to grow the game of golf and pass along what he knows to others who'll hopefully do the same.

"I want to give back to other people," Koehn said. "I want to see the sport continue to grow, and I want kids to be more involved, and adults as well. I want to see more people out golfing and enjoying the sports. Therefore, I hope to be giving lessons for a long time."