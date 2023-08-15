'It gives us a fighting chance': Sebring seeks better results with move to 8-man football

Sebring football coach Anthony Agresta on the sidelines Sept. 16, 2022, in Sebring.

SEBRING — It’s the beginning of a new era for Sebring football — the era of eight-man football.

The Trojans will begin their inaugural season in the Northern 8, an eight-man football league, this fall.

The school, which has battled challenges with smaller numbers on its football roster for the past several decades, officially joined the Northern 8 after last season.

The Northern 8 is based in northwest Ohio and includes Holgate, Stryker, Sandusky St. Marys, Toledo Christian, Danbury Lakeside and Sebring McKinley high schools.

It is hoped that Sebring’s entry into the Northern 8 will encourage other schools from northeast Ohio, particular those in northern Trumbull County and Ashtabula County that don’t have football programs, or other schools that play with reduced rosters, to consider joining a potential northeast Ohio division of the Northern 8 in the future.

But, for now, Sebring, which has 18 players out for football, is going it alone as the lone northeast Ohio member of the Northern 8. It’s doing so in the best interest of its students — the ones who deserve a chance to win on an even playing field with other schools that fight the numbers game.

Sebring's Joel Seals (16) and Logan Furry (42) bring down McDonald's Zach Shobel on Sept. 16, 2022, in Sebring.

“I’ve got 18 (players), which is technically one more than last year,” said Sebring coach and athletic director Anthony Agresta, “but with three less (required) on each side of the ball, it’s plus five (compared to 11-man football).”

Agresta praised Sebring officials who approved the decision to go to eight-man football.

“The administration and the school board have been tremendously supportive, and I believe they made a decision that’s in the best interest of the students,” he said. “I trust in the good Lord that he’s going to bless this move.”

Agresta knew after the Trojans went winless last season that exploring eight-man football was the way to go.

“It gives us a fighting chance,” said Agresta, a former coach in Louisiana as well as at Steubenville Catholic Central. “We still have a lot of first-year kids again, and for most of our starters this is only the second year they’ve played football. The returning guys have played football for one year. The learning curve is great, but the kids are picking it up.”

Three of the veteran players for the Trojans are senior quarterback Joel Seals, senior wide receiver Logan Furry and returning starting senior linebacker Wyatt Sheen.

All three players can’t wait for the opportunity to play eight-man football after playing 11-man football in years past.

“I think it’s exciting (going to eight-man football),” said Furry. “It gives us more of an opportunity. Like before, we would be lined up against 60 players on the other side of the field, and you look over and only see four people on our sideline, and it was just rough.”

Furry said his goals for the season are pretty fundamental.

“I just want to improve and get some touchdowns and bring the team success,” he said. “I’m really excited, I’m prepared and I’m excited for the future and I’m excited for this year and I think we will have good success.”

Seals, who played tight end last season, will be the Trojans’ starting quarterback this fall and said he is also excited about Sebring’s journey into the eight-man football world.

“I’ve played for four years and every year I see teams getting bigger while we stay at the same size and it’s like, what’s really the point here?” he explained. “Moving to a conference with the same amount of players as us, it definitely gives us a fighting chance.”

Seals then turned to his goals for the season.

“Just getting the team some wins and making myself and everybody around me better,” he said. “Being a leader on the team.”

Seals, who is extremely fast, talked of his new assignment as the team’s starting quarterback.

“It’s really different (playing quarterback),” he explained. “I’ve played like every position but kicker and punter, and I think quarterback is probably the hardest position I’ve played.”

Sheen, like Furry and Seals, is all in with playing eight-man football.

“I’m excited,” he said. “At first I was kind of skeptical, I didn’t know if I was going to enjoy it the same if there weren’t as many people on the field. But as we’ve been practicing, I realized it’s the same thing. You don’t even notice less people when you’re going at it — it’s just the same tackling and blocking.”

Sheen is looking forward to playing some teams Sebring has never gone up against before.

“I hope we can play some teams more our size,” he noted. “When you see 60 other players on Springfield’s team and you line up against a different guy every time, you’re exhausted.”

Sheen said his personal goals for the season involve leadership.

“I really want to help lead the defense and help some of these younger guys,” he said.

Some of the other top players returning include lineman Xander Grimm and Steven Anderson, linebacker Darion Baddeley, defensive back Blake Thomas and wide receiver Nevaeah Sanor.

Agresta is also counting on some players who are new to Sebring.

“We have a couple new kids that have moved into the district in Colby Kliffmueller and Caiden Miller and they will be immediate starters,” he said. “Colby’s going to play in the secondary and be a wideout but he may also get some reps at quarterback and every once in a while we’ll have him lined up in the backfield. And Caiden is a running back but he also lines up at tight end but on the the depth chart he’s a guard, too.”

Agresta explained the offensive formations fans may see in eight-man football.

"As more people get exposed to it (eight-man football) players will come in tight with big personnel with no wideouts and almost like a Wing-T or Wishbone type of thing, and then you’ll see the spread and hybrids of everything in between,” he said.

One change in eight-man football is that the field is 40 yards wide instead of the traditional 53-plus yards.

In addition to its five league games in the Northern 8, Sebring will play Southington Chalker twice this season. They will host the Wildcats in their season opener on Aug. 25 and close the regular season at Southington on Oct. 20. The Wildcats — who play 11-man football — have agreed to play Sebring in the eight-man format.

Sebring will also play Valley Christian’s junior varsity team this season in an eight-man game.

The Trojans will play their first Northern 8 league game at Sandusky St. Marys on Sept. 15.

Holgate and Toledo Christian played for the Northern 8 League championship last season and there will be a league playoff again this fall with all teams participating. In addition, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association is sponsoring a state championship playoff this season for eight-man football teams.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Coach Anthony Agresta optimistic as Sebring moves to 8-man football