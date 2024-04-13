'It gives me peace': Yuba City duo discuss benefits of distance running as Boston Marathon qualifiers

Apr. 12—Yuba City's Penny Sherrod has been chasing the dream of running at the Boston Marathon for over a decade.

Sherrod began competitive distance running in 2009 and just two years later began on the path to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which is in its 128th year this year when it kicks off Monday at 5:30 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on ESPN2.

Sherrod was able to hit a Boston qualifying mark in 2019 when she ran a marathon in three hours, 43 minutes, but was unable to attend in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherrod wasn't setback at all; she just kept working.

"What I love most (about running) is it gives me time to myself to enjoy the view and think about things going on in my life," Sherrod said. "It gives me peace."

Sherrod hit the Boston qualifying mark again in 2022 when she clocked a personal record 3:42.51.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, the governing body of the Boston Marathon, all qualifiers must run 5 minutes, 29 seconds or faster than the qualifying time for each respective age group and gender.

Sherrod is 50 so the qualifying standard is 3:55 — a mark that Sherrod cleared going away to be able to attend and participate in her first Boston Marathon.

Sherrod and fellow Yuba City resident Caeli Slagle are two of the 9,440 women qualified to compete in Monday's 128th Boston Marathon. Both will be in wave three, which kicks off at 10:50 a.m. local time.

This year, according to the BAA, there are over 22,000 qualified applicants broken down from over 33,000 applications for the Boston Marathon. The qualified represent 127 countries and the entire United States of America (plus Washington D.C.)

For Slagle, she hit a BQ mark of 3:26.45 in 2022, which as a 36-year-old is approximately nine minutes faster than the 35-39 age group standard of 3:35.

Slagle said she hit the mark after a year of training following the birth of her second daughter.

The soccer standout growing up said she is not going in with high expectations; rather just appreciating the pageantry of the historic event.

"I'm trying not to have too many expectations on race day, except to enjoy the course, race experience, and appreciate the great history of the event," Slagle said. "I hope my legs hold up and I am very appreciative of all my friends and family back home cheering me on."