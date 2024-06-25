'He gives England a solid base'

[Getty Images]

Debate continues about who England manager Gareth Southgate should name in his starting XI for England's final group match against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

A selection of BBC Sport pundits, along with chief football writer Phil McNulty, have picked their England teams for Tuesday's game.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has called for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to get his first start of the tournament.

He said: "I thought when asked to play left-back for Liverpool this year he did it very well, plus he gives us more of a solid base and would allow Kyle Walker to get forward more."

Below is the starting XI Jenas wants to see against Slovenia on Tuesday:

[Getty Images]

Elsewhere, none of the five asked to select their teams picked Trent Alexander-Arnold to start against Slovenia.

The 25-year-old started in midfield in England's first two group matches against Serbia and Denmark.

