Givens Steddum, Corn to be inducted into MIAA Hall of Fame

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·3 min read

Jun. 4—Tongula Givens Steddum, the first track and field national champion in Missouri Southern history, and Robert Corn, the winningest men's basketball coach for the Lions, will be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame on Monday night at the Kansas City Music Hall in downtown Kansas City.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the MIAA Digital Network.

Steddum and Corn are part of 11 individuals and five teams who are members of this year's class. The invitation-only event will honor the 2020 Hall of Fame Class — last year's induction was postponed by COVID-19 — and the 2020-21 MIAA winter student-athletes of the year.

The program will also announce this year's winners of the MIAA SAAC Mentor of the Year, the Dr. Bob Boerigter Officiating Award of Excellence and the 2020-21 MIAA Commissioner's Cup.

Givens Steddum last competed at Missouri Southern in 1995, yet her name continues to dominate the track and field record book. She holds many of the top-10 marks in the triple jump and long jump both indoors and outdoors. She is one of two Lion women to surpass 41 feet in the outdoor triple jump and one of three to surpass 19 feet in the indoor long jump.

Givens Steddum was MSSU's individual national champion with her outdoor triple jump victory in 1994 (40 feet, 11 inches), and the next year she was national champion indoors in the triple jump (40-2). In all, she was a nine-time All-American and won three MIAA high-point trophies. She held the MIAA record for the outdoor triple jump until 2018.

Givens Steddum was named MSSU's Female Athlete of the Year in 1993 and 1995. She also received the E.O. & Virginia Humphrey Award, given to the school's outstanding student-athlete of the year.

In the 2003 indoor season, she had the third-best U.S. women's triple jump mark and the eighth-best long jump, while posting the 45th best triple jump in the world. Givens Steddum trained at MSSU in 2000 and went on to qualify and compete in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Trials.

Givens Steddum and her husband Chris have a son, Colby and reside in Dallas.

Corn transferred to Missouri Southern from Memphis State, and he was a starting forward on the Lions' 27-9 team in 1978 that reached the NAIA Tournament quarterfinals.

Corn succeeded his MSSU coach, Chuck Williams, as head coach in 1989-90 when the Lions joined the Division II ranks. He coached 25 years and won 413 games, which are third most in MIAA history behind Bob Chipman and Tom Smith.

Corn guided the Lions to two regular-season titles (1999-2000 and 2010-2011) and three MIAA Tournament Titles (1993, 2000, 2014). He coached the team to five NCAA Tournament appearances in 1993, 2000, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

After retiring from the bench, Corn worked in the Development Office at Southern until retiring from that position in 2020. Corn and his wife Cindy have two sons, Rob and Scott, and reside in Joplin.

With Corn's and Givens Steddum's induction, Missouri Southern has 11 individuals and one team in the MIAA Hall of Fame.

Recommended Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers will have a bigger challenge vs. Wizards

    The 76ers are a much different team without their star center.

  • Hall of Famer Jim Lampley signs with Triller, will call Lopez-Kambosos on June 19

    Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.

  • Lakers, Clippers are on opposite ends of the playoff roller coaster

    It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

    Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month. Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • Rival on transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competing in Tokyo Olympics: 'Like a bad joke'

    "This particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes."

  • LaMarcus Aldridge details 'scariest night ever' that led him to suddenly retire

    Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.

  • Playoff MVP Race: Kawhi Leonard the inaugural No. 1

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA Playoff MVP Race, led by Kawhi Leonard in the first edition of the new series.

  • Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires

    Dan Hughes announced his retirement as coach of the Seattle Storm on Sunday and appointed assistant Noelle Quinn as his replacement. Hughes' decision came just six games into the 2021 WNBA season for Seattle (5-1). "After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started," Hughes, 66, said in a statement.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Tuesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Monday's playoff games

    A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.

  • Sam Darnold addresses facing Jets in Week 1 as Panthers QB

    The Jets travel to Charlotte right out of the gate.

  • Motorcycling-Remy Gardner to move up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

    The 23-year-old is leading the Moto2 championship for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team after six rounds and took his first win of the 2021 season at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. His MotoGP debut will come 30 years after his father, the first Australian to win the top class of grand prix motorcycling, retired in 1992. The youngster, who has come up through KTM's rider academy, competed for Tech3's Moto2 team in 2017 and 2018.

  • After strong playoff debut, Nets' Big Three braces for Bucks

    NEW YORK (AP) Five games against Boston were nearly as many as Brooklyn's Big Three played together in the regular season, so the Nets are far from a finished product. The Nets don't have the luxury of time. Then again, nobody else has the luxury of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

  • Tennis-'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with media can help players

    As the debate on Naomi Osaka's press boycott at the French Open continues to rage, defending champion Iga Swiatek said on Sunday that she was a natural in dealing with the press and having a good relationship with the media can be beneficial to a player. Four-time major winner Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her news conference after her first round win on Sunday and was warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future Grand Slams if she failed to meet her media commitments. Reacting to Osaka's decision, Rafa Nadal, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, and women's world number one Ash Barty have said they believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • LEADING OFF: Cards' Flaherty out, Manoah up, Lou Gehrig Day

    The Cardinals will need to re-do their rotation now that ace Jack Flaherty will be sidelined for a while with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury. Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left Monday night’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. Shildt said St. Louis was still trying to determine the grade of Flaherty’s injury, but added that it was going to take a while to heal.

  • Tennis-Nadal in his element as temperature rises

    PARIS (Reuters) -After last year's autumnal French Open had players grabbing extra layers and shivering at changeovers, the good news is that warm sunshine has greeted this year's edition. The bad news for anyone trying to stop Rafa Nadal claiming a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, is that the conditions are exactly how the Mallorcan likes them. Warm air and bouncy claycourts, combined with Nadal's unique spin, have made him all but unplayable here since he won the tournament on his debut in 2005 -- as illustrated by a win-loss record that, after Tuesday's first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, now stands at 101-2 on the Parisian red dirt.

  • Fans Gone Wild: Spectator runs out on court during NBA game

    WASHINGTON (AP) A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. ''You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?'' Wizards center Robin Lopez said. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.