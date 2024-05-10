[BBC]

Manchester United's defeat at Crystal Palace highlighted a group of players who have "given up" on manager Erik ten Hag.

That's the view of the team on BBC Radio Manchester's Devils' Advocate podcast.

Presenter Gaz Drinkwater said: "That starting XI, there’s times when United have had plenty of injures in the past. I thought that was one of the worst displays I have ever seen by a Manchester United team. The reason I am not shouting my head off is it's kind of what I expect from these lot now. They seem like they have given up on this manager, I think a lot of people have now. I have continually said all season if United drop from the top six, you can’t be the manager of United the season after."

His co-presenter Joe McGrath offered: "I never saw a single player feel like they could play for Ten Hag in the future, like they wanted to play for him. It felt like I was watching 11 players who had given up. I think they have checked out nice and early. There’s no hatred to Ten Hag really. I remember feeling negative towards Mourinho. Solskjaer, I was maybe a bit sick of him."

Gaz replied: "That against Palace was a million times worse than anything we’d seen under Solskjaer."

