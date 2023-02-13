Given Andy Reid's second Super Bowl title — and prospect of more — no wonder he's undecided on retirement

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Legacies were cemented with the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only one to confirm his status as an all-time great with this championship.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid became just the 14th coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl titles, securing himself membership with a group of coaches who have defined the sport over multiple generations.

After notching his second Super Bowl win, Reid now has a chance to reflect upon his space in NFL history while keeping an eye toward his future as the head coach of the Chiefs. Reid has reportedly been considering retirement, but gave a non-committal answer when he was asked about whether he was actually going to do it following the win.

“I look in the mirror and I’m old,” Reid said. “My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I got asked that 50 times here.”

There’s a reason Reid was peppered with questions about his coaching career in the immediate aftermath of another Super Bowl trophy — his retirement would be a big loss for the Chiefs and a big loss for the game of football in general. Reid has overseen a ton of great offenses in the NFL and his latest act, helping Mahomes reach the heights that he has, might be his greatest feat yet. Still, Reid knows that he’s had a lot of help along the way to reach this status as a future Hall of Fame coach.

Andy Reid has now won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, which vaults him into elite company in NFL history. (Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports)

It appeared the Chiefs scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl with the same play on two different occasions: one to the right side of the field where Kadarius Toney scored, and one to the left side of the field where rookie Skyy Moore was able to get into the end zone untouched. Reid credited his assistant coaches for those plays that clearly had the Eagles defense confused.

“They were different plays,” Reid said. “My assistant coaches are unbelievable. Eric Bienemy with the gameplan and to coordinate the [offense] and all these young guys contributed.”

Having a quarterback as good as Mahomes, who locked up his second Super Bowl MVP in just five seasons, creates a margin for error that most teams don’t have. Still, this wasn’t a guaranteed landing spot based on where the Chiefs started this season. Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick, leaving the Chiefs with a target vacuum at wide receiver and a host of young players trying to fill in the massive hole that Hill left. That takes an impressive amount of coordination, starting with the head coach.

“I’m proud of those guys, all of them,” Reid said. “The young guys, heck, we have all these rookies on the back end of the defense. They kept getting better every week, they brought great energy. Pacheco and the guys on the offensive side. [Marquez Valdes-Scantling], JuJu [Smith-Schuster], KT. These were all new faces. They just stepped up and they’ve done it all year.”

Reid is quick to heap praise on the people around him, but he’s one of the driving forces of this team and their success since they’ve hired him. He has a tough decision to make for his future, but the present moment has vaulted Andy Reid into the pantheon of NFL coaches. Two Super Bowls down, and with No. 15 as his quarterback, who knows how many more are possible. Who could retire from that?

“He’s such a great person who gets the best out of his players,” Mahomes said after the game. “You want to win those Super Bowls for him, and it’s great that we did that. Like I said, we’re not done.”